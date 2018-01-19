Plans would bring more on-land gaming at Horseshoe Casino

This aerial view of Horseshoe Casino shows where the expansion would be built. (Source: Harrison County Plan Commission & Land Conservation Program)

The new casino would be called Cesar's Horseshoe Southern Indiana. (Source: Harrison County Plan Commission & Land Conservation Program)

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - Harrison County leaders are working with Horseshoe Casino to bring gaming there onto land.

New zoning plans for the Cesar's Horseshoe Southern Indiana were approved at a meeting Jan. 4, according to Eric Wise with the Harrison County Plan Commission & Land Conservation Program.

Proposal outlines show a new building with gaming on the second floor of the new structure. The new building would be located between the existing casino and the parking garage.

The project also calls for demolishing some current structures, including the existing sky bridge from the parking garage.

Harrison County Commissioner Kenny Saulman said they'll be scheduling meetings in February to meet with casino leaders to discuss the plans for the casino there. Saulman said this would be a win for the county and the casino, now that state law allows for it.

When asked about the proposed changes, a spokesperson for the casino said in an email:

"We don't have any concrete plans at this time to discuss. The plans were put forward to being the exploration process and to get the first step of approval started. We have no other plans or designs to share."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.