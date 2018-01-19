New Albany holistic health center prepares for open

A sign for the Kula Center in New Albany. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A holistic health center is nearly ready to open its doors in New Albany, Indiana.

Work is being done to renovate the first floor of the building along East Market Street, where the center will be located.

The Kula Center opens in February and will offer services like yoga instruction, meditation and psychic art "chakra graphs."

One of the tenants inside is already calling the space home.

Dailey Wellness and Massage is also open and taking on new clients for techniques like reiki, cupping and massage.

Owner Jason Dailey said this kind of holistic center allows he and others to explore their health in their own way.

Carrie Klaus, owner of Inner Spring Yoga, and co-owner of the Kula Center with her husband, said this will fill a need in the community here.

People are seeking out services and solutions to fill their whole health needs, Klaus said.

"So I think that it's something people are looking for, and they were having a hard time knowing where to find it. And so this way, we can have all of those things here. So they stop by for a yoga class and everything they need for their health and wellness is right here,” Klaus said

Other businesses inside the center include the Sukhino Float Center, which will open in the spring. The float center offers saltwater bath floats for relaxation and relief.

Jamie Homeister will offer her “chakra-graphs”. Homeister described the psychic art she draws, which through readings can detail where different issues and focuses within the body area. For more information on either, visit www.jamiehomeister.com.

A grand opening for the Kula Center will be held February 16 from 6 until 9 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

For more information, visit https://www.thekulacenter.com/ .

