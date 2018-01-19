Daddy Rich's bringing rich flavor, soul food to Old Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Daddy Rich's bringing rich flavor, soul food to Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new restaurant has opened in Old Louisville.

Soul food spot Daddy Rich's opened for business on West Oak Street Friday.

The owners received a $10,000 micro-business loan to help with the opening of this full-service eatery. The Daddy Rich's team also received training and experience as a start-up business in Chef Space, a kitchen incubator in the Russell neighborhood.  

"We built this company off of that name because my Granddaddy was a very rich man," co-owner Rodrick Martin said. "Very rich in tradition with his family, rich with anybody that he met, he would give the shirt off his back to anybody. So we are the type of guys that want to follow in that concept."

Menu items at Daddy Rich's include wings, cornbread, and waffles.

The owners said they hope to expand Daddy Rich's throughout Louisville.

