Harrison Co. Work Ready program connects students + careers

Harrison County is working to strengthen its workforce with the Word Ready initiative. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Harrison County leaders are working to strengthen the work force by keeping educated kids in state.

On Friday, several groups and businesses talked about the 'Work Ready Community' initiative.

The Work Ready initiative is a national program, but the only one of its kind in Southern Indiana.

The program reaches out to students in high schools for career readiness, as well as people who were in jail or between jobs, to get them the skills they will need for future careers.

Then, the initiative connects businesses with qualified workers.

"They will be identified for career positions. And when an employer buys into the program, and they see someone has a certificate because they've taken that test, some of the employers have actually offered to pay them a little bit more just because they have that," Darrell Voelker said.

Voelker said while the program is still new, he hopes surrounding counties take up a similar plan to help make the Southern Indiana region more successful.

