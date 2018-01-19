New lease signing to bring improvements, new events to Champions Park

Danny Wimmer Presents is the producer of of popular festivals Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Building on the success of popular Louisville music festivals Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has signed a 10 year lease for Champions Park.

The announcement of the lease was made on Friday at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on West Main street alongside Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. DWP CEO, Danny Hayes, cited a visit to the attraction as a pivotal mark on his journey to a love for bourbon.

The company also announced the addition of a new music and lifestyle festival.

"What we're going to do over the next 10 years in dramatically expand the entertainment offerings here in Louisville," Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents, said. "Louder Than Life will continue to grow. It will eventually become a three-day festival. Bourbon & Beyond will continue to grow and eventually become a three-day festival. Next year we'll add a country festival, and in 2020 we're going to add a spirits conference."

Hayes compared the future of the events in Louisville to South by Southwest, an annual film, media, and music festival in Austin, TX.

DWP also said it is contributing $500,000 towards improvements at Champions Park. Among the repairs, replacing damaged golf cart paths, adding permanent fencing and lighting, according to a release. A portion of the funds will also go towards the installation of three drinking water fill stations that will connect to Louisville Water's tap water supply.

Bourbon & Beyond, combined with Louder Than Life, drew 110,000 people to Champions Park in 2017, according to a release. Danny Wimmer Presents estimates that those numbers, along with the millions of dollars worth of investments in production and execution of the festivals, will grow in the next 10 years.

A study conducted by Louisville Metro Government showed that the three festivals have more than $63 million in impact to Louisville annually.

As for 2018, the bourbon line-up for Bourbon & Beyond is set to be released in February, with the artist line-up for the event scheduled for release in early April.

