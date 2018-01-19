ALDI hosts job fair in Louisville to fill more than 150 positions

ALDI offers competitive pay and has been named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ALDI is hiring to fill positions in 44 of its stores in Kentucky and Indiana. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - ALDI is hosting a job fair in Louisville on Saturday.

The grocery chain is looking to staff 44 stores across Kentucky and Indiana. There are more than 150 open positions.

The job fair is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 3711 Chamberlain Lane.

ALDI wages range from $11.65 to $22 dollars an hour, depending on the position. Those include store associate, shift manager and manager trainee.

People can fill out applications in person at the hiring event. Job seekers must be at least 18-years-old and available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. each day of the week.

ALDI prefers applicants who have retail experience and a high school diploma or GED. They do conduct drug screenings and background checks. Applicants must be able to lift 45 pounds.

Health insurance benefits, including dental, are available to employees who average more than 25 hours a week. ALDI also offers a 401(k) program.

The company was named to the Forbes 2017 list of America's Best Large Employers for the third year in a row, according to a press release.

ALDI is also celebrating a grand opening of a new store in Radcliff.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the new location will debut with a ribbon cutting at 8:25 a.m. After the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers will get a golden ticket, which is a store gift card worth different amounts. The event also includes product sampling and the chance to win free produce for a year.

The Radcliff store is located at 601 N Dixie Blvd.

