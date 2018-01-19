Suspected cocaine, Xanax found during HIP home visit, 6 arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police found several drugs, including heroin and cocaine, while performing a home incarceration check on Wednesday.

Police said they went to the house on Bells Lane in the Park Duvalle neighborhood to assist HIP on a home visit. When the HIP officer was behind the house, he saw John Jones, 31, throw a loaded gun from the window of the residence. The throwing was also witnessed by an LMPD detective, according to the arrest report. The gun hit the HIP officer in the shin, according to police.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 22-year-old arrested after shipping weed from CA to KY

+ Friends of Abigail Drive victim shocked by his murder

+ 'If black shoot them': Letter reveals comments made by former Prospect asst. police chief

Officers found suspected codeine and cocaine in the residence, and detected a strong odor of marijuana, according to police. Jones, along with Ronald Stewart, 39, Cearis Blaney, 29, Taenaje Smith, 19, Stacey Smith, 22, and Matthew Kavanaugh, 29, was arrested.

On the way out of the house, a large bag of Xanax pills were dropped between Jones and Stacey Smith. Both denied ownership of the drugs.

All of those arrested are facing drug trafficking charges due to the amount of drugs found.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.