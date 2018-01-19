MSD: Call us if basins are blocked as snow melts

MSD will work to make sure basins do not become clogged as the snow melts. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A big meltdown is headed this way, courtesy of warmer temperatures.

That means rain and trash could put catch basins at risk of clogging. But the Metro Sewer District (MSD) is working to make sure that doesn't happen.

They say there are 67,000 basins in the city that must stay cleared.

MSD says if people see something they can remove safely on their own -- do it.

"If they can safely walk out, maybe kick the leaves off, that helps tremendously with keeping the water flowing and getting to the proper places, if they can do it safely," Glen Cooper with MSD urged.

If people cannot safely clear their basin, call MSD to get the job done. They are available around the clock at 502-587-0603.

