Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 49, Bluffton 27

Anderson Prep Academy 81, Union (Modoc) 32

Angola 46, Churubusco 38

Austin 81, New Washington 32

Batesville 52, Franklin Co. 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Seymour 49

Bloomington South 59, Martinsville 38

Brownsburg 63, Westfield 57

Cambridge City 60, Union City 47

Cannelton 59, Washington Catholic 56, 2OT

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53, Ft. Wayne South 41

Central Noble 49, Eastside 46

Chesterton 56, Crown Point 39

Clarksville 64, Scottsburg 46

Clinton Prairie 69, Eastern (Greentown) 38

Covington 70, Southmont 54

Crawfordsville 54, Fountain Central 51

Crothersville 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48

Daleville 62, Southern Wells 50

Danville 65, Western Boone 43

Decatur Central 59, Greenwood 57

Dubois 41, Vincennes Rivet 35

Eastern (Greene) 57, Bloomfield 44

Eastern (Pekin) 49, Charlestown 47

Eastern Hancock 70, Monroe Central 55

Edinburgh 58, Southwestern (Shelby) 50

Fairfield 56, Westview 52, OT

Fishers 64, Avon 39

Floyd Central 71, Jennings Co. 35

Forest Park 59, Jasper 44

Franklin 61, Whiteland 50

Frankton 71, Blackford 49

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 63, Ft. Wayne Luers 38

Ft. Wayne Snider 81, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47

Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 58

Gary West 77, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), Ill. 41

Goshen 48, NorthWood 43

Greencastle 46, S. Vermillion 40

Greensburg 53, Madison 43

Hagerstown 63, Blue River 58

Hamilton Southeastern 78, Zionsville 50

Hammond Morton 63, Hammond Clark 50

Hauser 79, Waldron 28

Henryville 55, Providence 38

Heritage 47, Woodlan 45, 2OT

Heritage Hills 67, Southridge 54

Highland 63, Lake Station 53

Homestead 71, Ft. Wayne North 62

Indiana Math and Science Academy 63, Sheridan 57

Indpls Ben Davis 56, Center Grove 53, OT

Indpls Brebeuf 61, Guerin Catholic 46

Indpls Pike 49, Carmel 48

Jay Co. 52, S. Adams 32

Knox 56, Kankakee Valley 51

Kokomo 65, Muncie Central 61

Lafayette Harrison 69, Anderson 58

Lafayette Jeff 76, Marion 74, OT

Lakeland 64, Hamilton 39

Lanesville 68, N. Harrison 53

Lawrence North 58, Indpls N. Central 47

Lebanon 49, N. Montgomery 42

Linton 69, N. Daviess 33

Maconaquah 67, Western 62

Manchester 58, Rochester 43

McCutcheon 89, Logansport 65

Michigan City 64, LaPorte 60

Mishawaka 64, S. Bend Clay 34

Mississinewa 52, Elwood 47

Morristown 81, N. Decatur 51

Muncie Burris 51, Cowan 33

N. Newton 68, N. White 60

N. Posey 78, S. Spencer 52

New Albany 65, Cin. Princeton, Ohio 64, OT

New Castle 75, Yorktown 36

New Palestine 55, Indpls Roncalli 49

Noblesville 57, Frankfort 28

Northeastern 45, Rushville 38

Northwestern 65, Cass 47

Oak Hill 75, Alexandria 65

Oldenburg 43, Indpls Lutheran 35

Orleans 50, Perry Central 33

Paoli 63, Springs Valley 45

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 45, S. Newton 31

Peru 76, Taylor 60

Pioneer 70, W. Central 49

Plainfield 63, Mooresville 49

Plymouth 68, Wawasee 29

Rensselaer 63, N. Judson 44

Richmond 61, Central Christian 56, 2OT

Rising Sun 79, Switzerland Co. 59

Riverton Parke 63, N. Central (Farmersburg) 57

Rockville 57, N. Vermillion 55

Rossville 75, Clinton Central 70

S. Bend Riley 66, Jimtown 36

S. Bend St. Joseph's 67, Penn 58

S. Knox 37, Vincennes 34

S. Ripley 64, Milan 62

Salem 61, Corydon 40

Seeger 55, Attica 36

Shakamak 54, White River Valley 39

Shenandoah 69, Wes-Del 47

Silver Creek 49, Brownstown 45

Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Christian Academy 49

Southwood 79, Tippecanoe Valley 47

Terre Haute North 64, Clay City 52

Tipton 60, Lafayette Catholic 49

Tri-Central 47, Carroll (Flora) 32

Tri-County 57, Frontier 46

Tri-West 90, Speedway 78

Trinity Lutheran 87, Medora 49

Union Co. 58, Tri 39

University 57, Pendleton Hts. 38

Valparaiso 69, Lake Central 62, OT

Victory Christian Academy 73, Hammond Science and Tech 53

W. Noble 75, Fremont 45

W. Washington 56, Mitchell 54

Wabash 85, N. Miami 58

Wapahani 61, Randolph Southern 58

Warren Central 56, Lawrence Central 39

Warsaw 59, Concord 39

Whitko 67, Northfield 64, OT

Winamac 60, Delphi 52

Bi County Tournament Consolation

Glenn 47, Argos 35

Triton 38, Culver 34

Semifinal

LaVille 58, Bremen 41

Oregon-Davis 44, New Prairie 40

Carmi White County Tournament

Carmi White County, Ill. 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37

Culver Academy Tournament First Round

Culver Academy 80, Hudson WRA, Ohio 49

Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bloomington North vs. Ev. Central, ppd. to Jan 23.

Ev. Bosse vs. Boonville, ppd. to Jan 20.

Ev. Harrison vs. Ev. Memorial, ppd. to Jan 23.

Ev. Mater Dei vs. Tell City, ppd.

Henderson Co., Ky. vs. Ev. North, ccd.

N. Knox vs. Pike Central, ppd.

Washington vs. Princeton, ppd. to Jan 29.

Wood Memorial vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd. to Feb 20.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 51, Churubusco 17

Bellmont 56, Huntington North 43

Brownsburg 49, Westfield 33

Central Noble 47, Eastside 42

Chesterton 38, Crown Point 32

Clinton Prairie 47, Eastern (Greentown) 23

Columbia City 59, DeKalb 51

Columbus North 74, Bloomington North 28

Danville 53, Western Boone 28

E. Chicago Central 71, Lighthouse CPA 58

Fairfield 40, Westview 29

Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Snider 29

Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49

Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Wayne 17

Ft. Wayne South 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69

Granger Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 31

Greenfield 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38

Greenwood 34, Decatur Central 32

Guerin Catholic 55, Indpls Brebeuf 26

Hamilton Southeastern 51, Zionsville 45, OT

Hammond Noll 43, Whiting 37

Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne North 40

Indiana Deaf 75, Indpls Shortridge 35

Indpls Cathedral 57, Indpls HomeSchool 43

Indpls Chatard 55, Indpls Ritter 45

Indpls Manual 66, Indpls Lighthouse East 19

Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Southport 52

Indpls Pike 58, Carmel 53

Indpls Roncalli 67, Covenant Christian 46

Kankakee Valley 51, Andrean 41

Lafayette Jeff 59, Marion 52

Lake Central 58, Valparaiso 49

Lakeland 66, Hamilton 14

LaPorte 61, Michigan City 57

Lebanon 44, N. Montgomery 30

Leo 37, E. Noble 32

Logansport 63, Indpls Tech 20

McCutcheon 75, Anderson 70, OT

Michigan City Marquette 69, S. Bend St. Joseph's 56

Mooresville 46, Plainfield 29

Munster 41, Highland 38

N. White 57, N. Newton 32

Northridge 44, Elkhart Memorial 34

Norwell 82, New Haven 28

Pendleton Hts. 63, Connersville 48

Pioneer 47, W. Central 27

Portage 58, Mishawaka 43

Providence 48, Triton Central 47

Richmond 54, Kokomo 41

River Forest 48, Griffith 37

Rochester 40, Manchester 27

Rossville 49, Clinton Central 17

S. Bend Riley 76, Jimtown 22

Southwestern (Shelby) 72, Edinburgh 37

Warren Central 68, Lawrence Central 39

Central Christian Tournament Semifinal

Greenwood Christian 70, Indpls Irvington 27

Culver Academy Tournament

Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 45, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 41

Hoosier Conference Playoffs Ninth Place

Twin Lakes 62, Western 36

Seventh Place

Rensselaer 48, Cass 42

Fifth Place

Tipton 61, W. Lafayette 42

Third Place

Hamilton Hts. 52, Lafayette Catholic 47

Championship

Northwestern 59, Benton Central 26

Porter County Conference Tournament

LaCrosse 52, Kouts 33

Westville 42, Washington Twp. 31

First Round

Boone Grove 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 56

Morgan Twp. 59, Hebron 48

Western Indiana Conference Playoffs 11th Place

Brown Co. 40, W. Vigo 11

Ninth Place

Edgewood 39, N. Putnam 33

Seventh Place

Cloverdale 54, Sullivan 42

Fifth Place

Cascade 41, S. Putnam 29

Third Place

Indian Creek 51, Northview 24

Championship

Owen Valley 65, Greencastle 31

