Friday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 49, Bluffton 27
Anderson Prep Academy 81, Union (Modoc) 32
Angola 46, Churubusco 38
Austin 81, New Washington 32
Batesville 52, Franklin Co. 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Seymour 49
Bloomington South 59, Martinsville 38
Brownsburg 63, Westfield 57
Cambridge City 60, Union City 47
Cannelton 59, Washington Catholic 56, 2OT
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53, Ft. Wayne South 41
Central Noble 49, Eastside 46
Chesterton 56, Crown Point 39
Clarksville 64, Scottsburg 46
Clinton Prairie 69, Eastern (Greentown) 38
Covington 70, Southmont 54
Crawfordsville 54, Fountain Central 51
Crothersville 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48
Daleville 62, Southern Wells 50
Danville 65, Western Boone 43
Decatur Central 59, Greenwood 57
Dubois 41, Vincennes Rivet 35
Eastern (Greene) 57, Bloomfield 44
Eastern (Pekin) 49, Charlestown 47
Eastern Hancock 70, Monroe Central 55
Edinburgh 58, Southwestern (Shelby) 50
Fairfield 56, Westview 52, OT
Fishers 64, Avon 39
Floyd Central 71, Jennings Co. 35
Forest Park 59, Jasper 44
Franklin 61, Whiteland 50
Frankton 71, Blackford 49
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 63, Ft. Wayne Luers 38
Ft. Wayne Snider 81, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47
Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 58
Gary West 77, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading), Ill. 41
Goshen 48, NorthWood 43
Greencastle 46, S. Vermillion 40
Greensburg 53, Madison 43
Hagerstown 63, Blue River 58
Hamilton Southeastern 78, Zionsville 50
Hammond Morton 63, Hammond Clark 50
Hauser 79, Waldron 28
Henryville 55, Providence 38
Heritage 47, Woodlan 45, 2OT
Heritage Hills 67, Southridge 54
Highland 63, Lake Station 53
Homestead 71, Ft. Wayne North 62
Indiana Math and Science Academy 63, Sheridan 57
Indpls Ben Davis 56, Center Grove 53, OT
Indpls Brebeuf 61, Guerin Catholic 46
Indpls Pike 49, Carmel 48
Jay Co. 52, S. Adams 32
Knox 56, Kankakee Valley 51
Kokomo 65, Muncie Central 61
Lafayette Harrison 69, Anderson 58
Lafayette Jeff 76, Marion 74, OT
Lakeland 64, Hamilton 39
Lanesville 68, N. Harrison 53
Lawrence North 58, Indpls N. Central 47
Lebanon 49, N. Montgomery 42
Linton 69, N. Daviess 33
Maconaquah 67, Western 62
Manchester 58, Rochester 43
McCutcheon 89, Logansport 65
Michigan City 64, LaPorte 60
Mishawaka 64, S. Bend Clay 34
Mississinewa 52, Elwood 47
Morristown 81, N. Decatur 51
Muncie Burris 51, Cowan 33
N. Newton 68, N. White 60
N. Posey 78, S. Spencer 52
New Albany 65, Cin. Princeton, Ohio 64, OT
New Castle 75, Yorktown 36
New Palestine 55, Indpls Roncalli 49
Noblesville 57, Frankfort 28
Northeastern 45, Rushville 38
Northwestern 65, Cass 47
Oak Hill 75, Alexandria 65
Oldenburg 43, Indpls Lutheran 35
Orleans 50, Perry Central 33
Paoli 63, Springs Valley 45
Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 45, S. Newton 31
Peru 76, Taylor 60
Pioneer 70, W. Central 49
Plainfield 63, Mooresville 49
Plymouth 68, Wawasee 29
Rensselaer 63, N. Judson 44
Richmond 61, Central Christian 56, 2OT
Rising Sun 79, Switzerland Co. 59
Riverton Parke 63, N. Central (Farmersburg) 57
Rockville 57, N. Vermillion 55
Rossville 75, Clinton Central 70
S. Bend Riley 66, Jimtown 36
S. Bend St. Joseph's 67, Penn 58
S. Knox 37, Vincennes 34
S. Ripley 64, Milan 62
Salem 61, Corydon 40
Seeger 55, Attica 36
Shakamak 54, White River Valley 39
Shenandoah 69, Wes-Del 47
Silver Creek 49, Brownstown 45
Southwestern (Hanover) 53, Christian Academy 49
Southwood 79, Tippecanoe Valley 47
Terre Haute North 64, Clay City 52
Tipton 60, Lafayette Catholic 49
Tri-Central 47, Carroll (Flora) 32
Tri-County 57, Frontier 46
Tri-West 90, Speedway 78
Trinity Lutheran 87, Medora 49
Union Co. 58, Tri 39
University 57, Pendleton Hts. 38
Valparaiso 69, Lake Central 62, OT
Victory Christian Academy 73, Hammond Science and Tech 53
W. Noble 75, Fremont 45
W. Washington 56, Mitchell 54
Wabash 85, N. Miami 58
Wapahani 61, Randolph Southern 58
Warren Central 56, Lawrence Central 39
Warsaw 59, Concord 39
Whitko 67, Northfield 64, OT
Winamac 60, Delphi 52
|Bi County Tournament
|Consolation
Glenn 47, Argos 35
Triton 38, Culver 34
|Semifinal
LaVille 58, Bremen 41
Oregon-Davis 44, New Prairie 40
|Carmi White County Tournament
Carmi White County, Ill. 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 37
|Culver Academy Tournament
|First Round
Culver Academy 80, Hudson WRA, Ohio 49
Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 47
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bloomington North vs. Ev. Central, ppd. to Jan 23.
Ev. Bosse vs. Boonville, ppd. to Jan 20.
Ev. Harrison vs. Ev. Memorial, ppd. to Jan 23.
Ev. Mater Dei vs. Tell City, ppd.
Henderson Co., Ky. vs. Ev. North, ccd.
N. Knox vs. Pike Central, ppd.
Washington vs. Princeton, ppd. to Jan 29.
Wood Memorial vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd. to Feb 20.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 51, Churubusco 17
Bellmont 56, Huntington North 43
Brownsburg 49, Westfield 33
Central Noble 47, Eastside 42
Chesterton 38, Crown Point 32
Clinton Prairie 47, Eastern (Greentown) 23
Columbia City 59, DeKalb 51
Columbus North 74, Bloomington North 28
Danville 53, Western Boone 28
E. Chicago Central 71, Lighthouse CPA 58
Fairfield 40, Westview 29
Ft. Wayne Concordia 56, Ft. Wayne Snider 29
Ft. Wayne Luers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49
Ft. Wayne Northrop 79, Ft. Wayne Wayne 17
Ft. Wayne South 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69
Granger Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 31
Greenfield 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 38
Greenwood 34, Decatur Central 32
Guerin Catholic 55, Indpls Brebeuf 26
Hamilton Southeastern 51, Zionsville 45, OT
Hammond Noll 43, Whiting 37
Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne North 40
Indiana Deaf 75, Indpls Shortridge 35
Indpls Cathedral 57, Indpls HomeSchool 43
Indpls Chatard 55, Indpls Ritter 45
Indpls Manual 66, Indpls Lighthouse East 19
Indpls Perry Meridian 55, Southport 52
Indpls Pike 58, Carmel 53
Indpls Roncalli 67, Covenant Christian 46
Kankakee Valley 51, Andrean 41
Lafayette Jeff 59, Marion 52
Lake Central 58, Valparaiso 49
Lakeland 66, Hamilton 14
LaPorte 61, Michigan City 57
Lebanon 44, N. Montgomery 30
Leo 37, E. Noble 32
Logansport 63, Indpls Tech 20
McCutcheon 75, Anderson 70, OT
Michigan City Marquette 69, S. Bend St. Joseph's 56
Mooresville 46, Plainfield 29
Munster 41, Highland 38
N. White 57, N. Newton 32
Northridge 44, Elkhart Memorial 34
Norwell 82, New Haven 28
Pendleton Hts. 63, Connersville 48
Pioneer 47, W. Central 27
Portage 58, Mishawaka 43
Providence 48, Triton Central 47
Richmond 54, Kokomo 41
River Forest 48, Griffith 37
Rochester 40, Manchester 27
Rossville 49, Clinton Central 17
S. Bend Riley 76, Jimtown 22
Southwestern (Shelby) 72, Edinburgh 37
Warren Central 68, Lawrence Central 39
|Central Christian Tournament
|Semifinal
Greenwood Christian 70, Indpls Irvington 27
|Culver Academy Tournament
Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 45, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 41
|Hoosier Conference Playoffs
|Ninth Place
Twin Lakes 62, Western 36
|Seventh Place
Rensselaer 48, Cass 42
|Fifth Place
Tipton 61, W. Lafayette 42
|Third Place
Hamilton Hts. 52, Lafayette Catholic 47
|Championship
Northwestern 59, Benton Central 26
|Porter County Conference Tournament
LaCrosse 52, Kouts 33
Westville 42, Washington Twp. 31
|First Round
Boone Grove 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 56
Morgan Twp. 59, Hebron 48
|Western Indiana Conference Playoffs
|11th Place
Brown Co. 40, W. Vigo 11
|Ninth Place
Edgewood 39, N. Putnam 33
|Seventh Place
Cloverdale 54, Sullivan 42
|Fifth Place
Cascade 41, S. Putnam 29
|Third Place
Indian Creek 51, Northview 24
|Championship
Owen Valley 65, Greencastle 31
