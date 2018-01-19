New Albany's Langford Scores 36 in Nationally Televised Home Game

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) Could Romeo Langford be a Hoosier next year? Him and New Albany taking on Princeton out of Ohio on ESPNU on Friday. Romeo scored early and often. He would battle injuries all game long, spraining his wrist, injuring his leg with what looked like a cramp, and even caught an elbow to the face, but when the game was on the line, Romeo delivered to the tune of 36 points. New Albany wins 65-64 in overtime. After the game, Langford talked about his future. "These three schools are all great, and the reason I picked them, because I felt well in their playing style. So, now I just got to figure out what I want, and which team is going to get me to where I need to be," said Langford.



