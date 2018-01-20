WAVE Country Congressmen, Senators weigh in on government shutdown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country congressmen and senators have been voicing their opinions on the recent government shutdown.

Congress scheduled a Saturday session as they start to consider a three-week version of the short-term spending measure - and to show that they were at work as the shutdown begins.

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly released the following statement on the federal government shutdown:

"The most basic duty of Congress is to fund the federal government, and I voted to keep the government running. I am incredibly disappointed Congress failed to prevent a shutdown. Like in 2013, I’m going to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to reopen the government, and I will donate my take-home pay during the shutdown to charity in Indiana."

Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth, Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee, issued the following statement on the Trump shutdown:

"It is distressing and embarrassing that President Trump and Congressional Republicans have spent a full year in total control of the federal government but have demonstrated a total inability to govern. There is bipartisan support for legislation that would end this shutdown, but Republican leadership is too afraid of an extreme faction in their own party to pursue this compromise. This GOP dysfunction has prevented Congress from enacting a full year budget deal, disaster relief, resources to address the opioid epidemic, full funding for children’s health insurance and community health centers, protections for DREAMers, and other top priorities for American families. As President Trump himself said during the 2013 shutdown: ‘Problems start from the top and they have to get solved from the top.’ President Trump, Leader McConnell, and Speaker Ryan, the American people need you to govern. Quit ignoring them."

Congressional Candidate for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District Dan Canon also weighed in on the shutdown:

"Before the GOP was in total control of the government, CHIP and DACA were successful programs. Both could have been renewed and repaired at any time during the last several months, with or without Democratic support. Now Republicans point the finger at Democrats and pretend as though they ever cared about any of the children affected in the first place. No one wants a government shutdown, but I am glad to see Senate Democrats stand on principle rather than using the dreamers as political pawns. Enough is enough."

