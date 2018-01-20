NCAA Division II expands international reach to Mexico

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA's Division II will allow colleges and universities in Mexico to apply for membership.

The proposal passed 253-45 with seven abstentions and will take effect immediately. It applies only to Division II.

Simon Fraser University in Canada became a full-time Division II member in 2012-13 and remains the only international member in any of the NCAA's three divisions. The school's president, Andrew Petter, spoke in favor of reaching out to Mexican schools.

Several other university officials and one baseball player also offered support with one noting only five Division II schools in the West play football. The hope is adding Mexican schools could add more football teams in the West.

