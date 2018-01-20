Panasonic recalls flat-screen televisions, swivel stands due to tip-over hazard

So far no injuries or incidents have been reported according to Panasonic. (Source: CPSC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Panasonic has issued a recall for hundreds of flat-screen televisions and swivel stands, citing tip-over hazards.

Panasonic's 55-inch flat screen LED/LCD televisions with tabletop swivel stands were recalled Friday. The company said mounting screws that connect the swivel stand to the television could come loose and cause the television to tip over and fall off the stand unexpectedly, creating tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

This recall affects over 700 units sold in the US and 130 that were sold in Canada and involves Panasonic 55-inch, LED/LCD flat screen televisions with a tabletop swivel stand intended for use in hotels, government buildings and schools. The televisions are black and “Panasonic” is printed on the front. The television’s model number is TH055LRU50.

In order to avoid these hazards, consumers are asked to immediately detach the swivel stand, place the television in a safe location away from children and contact Panasonic for a free repair kit.

Contact Panasonic toll-free at 855-772-8324 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email prodisplaysupport@us.panasonic.com.

So far no injuries or incidents have been reported according to Panasonic.

For more information on the recall, click or tap here.

