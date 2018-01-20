Judge upholds WAVE 3 News' request for Todd Shaw messages

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Judge ruled in favor of WAVE 3 News, leading to the discovery of shocking Facebook messages from a former LMPD officer.

Todd Shaw was an officer with LMPD and the City of Prospect, and his Facebook posts and messages were investigated as a part of the criminal investigation into the LMPD Explorer Program.

Officials said more of those records were unrelated to the investigation, and Shaw was not charged in connection with that investigation.

Shaw filed to keep Facebook posts and messages sealed. Louisville/ Jefferson County Metro Government and the City of Prospect responded, with WAVE Holdings as an intervening defendant.

The Judge denied Shaw's request, and ruled that the Facebook messages and posts be made available.

Read the full ruling here:

As a result, WAVE 3 News obtained copies of these posts, you can read them here.

