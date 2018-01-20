5 kids injured after speeding truck crashes into playground

Five children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Five children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in around 3:30 p.m., of a wreck near the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

Police said the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control for unknown reasons and struck five juveniles playing on the playground.

The driver also hit and severely damaged playground equipment.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

All five children as well as the driver and passenger of the truck were transported to Norton Children's Hospital.

All seven were listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Originally, police said five children were hurt. Later, police provided an update and said two additional children were truck by debris from the collision.

The two children found later ran home after the crash, but returned to the scene. Their injuries were minor.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. No factors have been ruled out regarding the cause of the collision, police said.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.