One hurt in accident near William Harrison Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is being transported after a wreck near William Harrison Park.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in around 3:30 p.m., of a wreck near the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

It's unclear how many vehicles or victims are involved.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

