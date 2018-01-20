UPDATE: Truck drives into playground, five children injured

Three children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in around 3:30 p.m., of a wreck near the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control for unknown reasons, and struck three juveniles playing on the playground.

All three children as well as the driver and passenger of the truck were transported to local hospitals.

All five were listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Later, police updated that two additional children were truck by debris from the collision. They ran home after the incident, but returned to the scene later. Their injuries were minor.

