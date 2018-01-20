UPDATE: Truck drives into playground, three children injured

Three children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Three children were injured when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
One person has been shot at the Indi's on Poplar Level Road.More >>
One person has been shot at the Indi's on Poplar Level Road.More >>
Friends of Rice told WAVE 3 News they were shocked, heartbroken and had no idea how the two knew each other. They could not wrap their heads around what happened to the beloved Texas Roadhouse employee of nine years.More >>
Friends of Rice told WAVE 3 News they were shocked, heartbroken and had no idea how the two knew each other. They could not wrap their heads around what happened to the beloved Texas Roadhouse employee of nine years.More >>
A Jefferson County Judge ruled in favor of WAVE 3 News, leading to the discovery of shocking Facebook messages from a former LMPD officer.More >>
A Jefferson County Judge ruled in favor of WAVE 3 News, leading to the discovery of shocking Facebook messages from a former LMPD officer.More >>
Louisville leaders reacted with strong words to the graphic, racist Facebook comments posted by former Prospect Assistant Police Chief Todd Shaw.More >>
Louisville leaders reacted with strong words to the graphic, racist Facebook comments posted by former Prospect Assistant Police Chief Todd Shaw.More >>