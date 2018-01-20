Man dies after being found shot on Poplar Level Road

The bullet hole in the truck's window was fallout from the shooting. (Doug Druschke / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person died after being found shot near the Indi's Restaurant on Cane Run Road on Saturday.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in at 4:40 p.m, of a shooting in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road.

Once on scene, crews found a man with two gunshot wounds to the chest inside a truck.

The truck crashed into the parking lot before stopping, police said. Bullet holes could be seen in the truck's windows.

"Apparently, it did hit some concrete barriers within the parking lot that apparently caused it to stop. Again, found him inside with multiple gunshot wounds," LMPD Public Information Officer Dwight Mitchell said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no suspects right now. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

