One shot at Okolona restaurant

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot at the Indi's on Poplar Level Road.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 4:40 p.m, of a shooting in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, crews found one person with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

That person was transported.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.