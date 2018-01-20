UPDATE: One killed in Poplar Level Road shooting

The bullet hole in the truck's window was fallout from the shooting. (Doug Druschke / WAVE 3 News)

The shooting happened near Indi's restaurant in Okolona. (Source: Doug Druschke / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died after a shooting near the Indi's Restaurant on Cane Run Road.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 4:40 p.m, of a shooting in the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road.

Once on scene, crews found one person with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

That person was transported.

Police later confirmed that person died.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

