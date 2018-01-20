Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dozens dressed as Tyrannosaurus rex descend on public square

(AP Photo/Patrick Whittle). People dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes participate in a rally in Portland, Maine, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle). People dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes participate in a rally in Portland, Maine, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - His name means "king of the tyrant lizards," but sometimes Tyrannosaurus rex just wants to party.

Make that many T. rexes. Hundreds of curious people descended on Portland's Monument Square on Saturday to observe a gathering of dinosaur lovers dressed as the science museum staple.

There were dozens of T. rexes, and they danced, growled and milled around. One who struggled to navigate his costume walked around with his head protruding awkwardly from the dinosaur's gaping mouth.

Valerie Sanborn and Alison Cyr set up the Cretaceous Period party through Facebook. A non-participant was summoned to snap a group photo because of T. rex's "little arm probz."

There didn't appear to be any participants who arrived dressed as Marc Bolan, late singer of English rock band T. Rex.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • US marches for women's rights slam Trump, encourage voting

    US marches for women's rights slam Trump, encourage voting

    Saturday, January 20 2018 11:57 AM EST2018-01-20 16:57:26 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:47 AM EST2018-01-21 08:47:57 GMT
    People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)People line up on Central Park West as they wait for the start of a march highlighting equal rights and equality for women Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

    More >>

    Across the globe, people are hitting the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment.

    More >>

  • Congressman denies misconduct claim; ethics probe may follow

    Congressman denies misconduct claim; ethics probe may follow

    Saturday, January 20 2018 5:26 PM EST2018-01-20 22:26:27 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:47 AM EST2018-01-21 08:47:35 GMT
    U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.More >>
    U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that the New York Times reports stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide after she rejected his romantic overtures.More >>

  • 'The Shape of Water' wins top Producers Guild Award

    'The Shape of Water' wins top Producers Guild Award

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-01-21 07:06:39 GMT
    Sunday, January 21 2018 3:23 AM EST2018-01-21 08:23:52 GMT
    Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.More >>
    Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly