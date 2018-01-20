Nonprofit martial arts school in Shively helps kids, seeks sponsor

Juan Elder and Andre Carr founded the nonprofit Tiger Strike Martial Arts Academy in Shively.More >>
Juan Elder and Andre Carr founded the nonprofit Tiger Strike Martial Arts Academy in Shively.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Alcohol regulators in Kentucky have filed a proposal that would repeal rules limiting the number of licenses available for retail package liquor stores and by-the-drink liquor sales.More >>
Alcohol regulators in Kentucky have filed a proposal that would repeal rules limiting the number of licenses available for retail package liquor stores and by-the-drink liquor sales.More >>
The 12-year-old is raising money for the Kidney Transplant and Dialysis Association.More >>
The 12-year-old is raising money for the Kidney Transplant and Dialysis Association.More >>
One person has died after a shooting near the Indi's Restaurant on Cane Run Road.More >>
One person has died after a shooting near the Indi's Restaurant on Cane Run Road.More >>