WAVE Country 12 y/o creates birthday fundraiser in memory of mom

Young's mother died last year from kidney issues related to diabetes. (Source: Family photos)

Shelby Young, 12, created a fundraiser for her birthday in lieu of gifts. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville girl has turned her heartbreak into profits. But not for herself.

Shelby Young lost her mother last year due to kidney-related complications of diabetes.

For her birthday, Young is asking for donations instead of gifts to help people suffering from medical issues similar to the health problems her mother did.

The 12-year-old is raising money for the Kidney Transplant and Dialysis Association.

Young used the birthday fundraiser tool on Facebook, which she said exceeded expectations.

The tool allows Facebook users to request donations to a cause or charity in lieu of gifts.

"I started off at $100 for my goal. I never thought it would be a big thing, and we reached 100 in less than an hour. So we're hoping maybe to get about $1,000 by my birthday," Young said.

Young set a goal of $100 and collected $475 within 24 hours.

At last check, the page had raised almost $700 for the cause.

Young's birthday isn't until the 29th, so there's still time to help. A link to donate can be found here.

