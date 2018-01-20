Olympic gold medalist visits Owensboro swim team

In the pool, the Owensboro Marlins, a year-round competitive swim team, held a very special breakout swim clinic on Saturday with about as good of an instructor as you can find.

Olympic Gold Medalist and NCAA champion Kelsi Worrell conducted the youth clinic and also signed autographs.

Worrell won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 4-by-100 medley relay.

At the University of Louisville, she won the NCAA championship in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly in both 2015 and 2016.

Breakout swim clinics visit over 100 cities a year and are designed to inspire a new generation of swim stars.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.