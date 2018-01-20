Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 74, Cowan 40
Andrean 63, Highland 51
Apollo, Ky. 62, Ev. Central 58
Barr-Reeve 44, N. Daviess 24
Batesville 49, Connersville 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Edgewood 40
Benton Central 55, N. Newton 31
Bethany Christian 57, Hamilton 43
Bethesda Christian 63, Indiana Math and Science Academy 53
Blackford 66, N. Miami 55
Bloomfield 43, Loogootee 36
Bloomington South 72, Franklin Central 57
Brownstown 54, Brown Co. 33
Carmel 62, Brownsburg 32
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Merrillville 43
Cass 60, Delphi 41
Clarksville 57, Lanesville 47
Clinton Christian 67, Lakeland Christian 57
Clinton Prairie 43, Tri-County 42
Cloverdale 76, Clay City 57
Columbus Christian 62, Cannelton 60
Columbus Christian 60, Delaware Christian 50
Columbus North 66, Indpls Perry Meridian 40
Community Baptist 60, Christian Academy 23
Corydon 64, Charlestown 54
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 78, N. White 45
Daleville 59, Waldron 48
Danville 72, Beech Grove 61
DeKalb 54, Columbia City 48
Delta 56, Hagerstown 38
Dubois 45, Springs Valley 42
E. Central 59, Harrison, Ohio 35
E. Noble 46, Leo 41
Eastern (Greene) 44, S. Knox 38
Eastern Hancock 55, Shenandoah 47
Edinburgh 72, Rising Sun 61
Elkhart Christian 81, S. Bend Career Academy 39
Ev. Bosse 83, Boonville 58
Ev. Day 53, Union Co., Ky. 48
Ev. Mater Dei 61, Gibson Southern 57
Ev. North 74, Northview 71
Faith Christian 61, Carroll (Flora) 49
Floyd Central 69, Madison 36
Forest Park 81, Tecumseh 43
Frankfort 68, Clinton Central 39
Franklin 51, New Palestine 49
Frankton 59, Eastern (Greentown) 39
Ft. Wayne North 71, Elkhart Central 57
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 58, Hammond Science and Tech 54
Greencastle 71, Western Boone 65
Greensburg 77, S. Decatur 26
Greenwood Christian 71, Trinity Lutheran 68
Griffith 64, River Forest 58
Hamilton Hts. 76, Sheridan 61
Hamilton Southeastern 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55
Hammond 86, Hammond Gavit 55
Hammond Noll 68, Whiting 64
Hauser 65, Milan 40
Henryville 60, Borden 37
Huntington North 77, Bellmont 41
Indian Creek 64, Cascade 43
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Decatur Central 49
Indpls Irvington 63, Indpls Herron 59
Indpls Metro 58, Liberty Christian 41
Indpls Roncalli 55, Center Grove 49
Jeffersonville 69, Columbus East 52
Jennings Co. 79, S. Dearborn 59
Knox 48, N. Judson 40
Lafayette Harrison 57, Kokomo 38
Lafayette Jeff 78, Lafayette Catholic 71, OT
Lake Station 70, Hanover Central 68
Lapel 66, Paoli 59
Lawrence North 61, Oak Hill 37
Lawrenceburg 43, Jac-Cen-Del 39
Lebanon 53, Speedway 48
Linton 81, Owen Valley 40
Logansport 48, Noblesville 38
Martinsville 60, Providence Cristo Rey 58
McCutcheon 70, Western 30
Mishawaka Marian 77, Goshen 43
Mitchell 70, Perry Central 64
Monrovia 57, S. Putnam 36
Mooresville 59, Avon 46
Morristown 103, Indpls Lighthouse South 58
Muncie Burris 58, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 52
Muncie Central 61, Indpls N. Central 55
Munster 75, Hobart 35
N. Posey 57, Southridge 52
N. Vermillion 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50
New Albany 75, Ev. Reitz 50
New Castle 57, Central Christian 39
New Haven 60, Norwell 45
Northridge 63, Elkhart Memorial 55
Oldenburg 73, Union (Modoc) 15
Peru 68, Northwestern 52
Pike Central 47, Washington 39
Pioneer 34, Frontier 31
Princeton 61, Cambridge City 40
Randolph Southern 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 46
Richmond 62, Guerin Catholic 56
S. Bend Washington 52, Valparaiso 46
S. Central (Elizabeth) 64, Rock Creek Academy 62, OT
S. Vermillion 48, Fountain Central 45
Salem 85, N. Harrison 77
Seymour 57, Scottsburg 49
Shelbyville 59, Greenfield 57
Southmont 84, Crawfordsville 76
Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Switzerland Co. 60
Sullivan 84, White River Valley 44
Tell City 56, Crawford Co. 52
Terre Haute North 67, Southport 63
Terre Haute South 80, Bloomington North 54
Tri-West 69, Westfield 59
Triton Central 66, Indpls Lutheran 63
Turkey Run 79, Rockville 72
Union Co. 61, N. Decatur 43
W. Lafayette 77, Twin Lakes 63
W. Vigo 47, Shakamak 22
Wes-Del 87, Anderson Prep Academy 61
Westview 69, Garrett 32
Winamac 69, Caston 24
Winchester 56, Knightstown 41
Yorktown 57, Monroe Central 52
|Bi County Tournament
|Championship
LaVille 52, Oregon-Davis 42
|Carmi White County Tournament
Fairfield, Ill. 64, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27
|Culver Academy Tournament
|Third Place
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46, Hudson WRA, Ohio 44
|Culver Academy Tournament
|Championship
Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 52, Culver Academy 49
|Indianapolis City Tournament
|Semifinal
Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Manual 48
Indpls Howe 74, Indpls Tindley 72
|Porter County Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
Morgan Twp. 57, S. Central (Union Mills) 38
Westville 59, Kouts 55
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Shoals vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 22.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 50, Logansport 38
Attica 58, Fountain Central 25
Austin 37, Providence 30
Bedford N. Lawrence 61, Ev. Mater Dei 33
Beech Grove 50, New Castle 41
Bethany Christian 49, Hamilton 10
Bloomington South 52, Indpls HomeSchool 26
Bluffton 41, Heritage 29
Bowman Academy 53, Griffith 27
Brownstown 63, Brown Co. 33
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, S. Bend Adams 37
Corydon 38, Floyd Central 37, OT
Covenant Christian 46, Indpls Attucks 41
Danville 69, N. Montgomery 29
Delphi 41, Seeger 35
Delta 49, Shelbyville 41
Eastbrook 44, Madison-Grant 28
Eastern (Pekin) 42, Silver Creek 32
Edwardsburg, Mich. 39, Mishawaka Marian 35
Elwood 47, Mississinewa 45
Eminence 46, Medora 26
Ev. North 63, Princeton 37
Fishers 59, Avon 52
Franklin Central 58, Terre Haute North 40
Fremont 59, Prairie Hts. 54
Ft. Wayne Concordia 38, Huntington North 24
Gibson Southern 50, Heritage Hills 45
Greencastle 48, Western Boone 43
Greensburg 63, Batesville 45
Guerin Catholic 73, Indpls Herron 21
Hagerstown 50, Muncie Burris 25
Henryville 72, Rock Creek Academy 54
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Center Grove 42
Indpls Irvington 55, Indpls Herron 35
Indpls Lutheran 49, Indpls Scecina 35
Jasper 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38
Jay Co. 51, Southern Wells 31
Jeffersonville 65, Warren Central 40
Lafayette Harrison 78, Muncie Central 34
Lafayette Jeff 65, Richmond 49
Lakeland Christian 47, S. Bend Trinity 18
Lakewood Park 43, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 29
LaPorte 76, S. Bend Washington 51
Lawrence North 55, Indpls N. Central 38
Lawrenceburg 54, E. Central 50
Liberty Christian 71, Indpls Metro 30
Loogootee 44, Dubois 31
Lowell 57, Wheeler 39
Madison 48, Columbus East 46, OT
Manchester 61, Peru 46
Marshall, Ill. 41, W. Vigo 23
Monroe Central 72, Blackford 13
N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, N. Vermillion 45
N. Harrison 65, Clarksville 31
N. Judson 50, Knox 48, 2OT
N. Miami 46, Wabash 38
Noblesville 78, Martinsville 71
Northfield 57, Whitko 24
NorthWood 30, Goshen 28
Oak Hill 57, Alexandria 42
Orleans 53, Lanesville 50
Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 53
Pike Central 39, Barr-Reeve 37, OT
Plainfield 41, Cascade 35
Portage 59, Merrillville 40
Rising Sun 50, Southwestern (Hanover) 47, 2OT
Rushville 42, Connersville 39
S. Adams 51, Woodlan 22
S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, New Washington 37
S. Dearborn 46, Northeastern 33
S. Knox 83, Shakamak 31
S. Ripley 69, Milan 39
S. Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 46
Seymour 59, Scottsburg 51
Southmont 55, Crawfordsville 32
Springs Valley 59, Crothersville 49
Switzerland Co. 60, S. Decatur 35
Tell City 47, N. Posey 45
Terre Haute South 47, Southport 37
Three Rivers, Mich. 42, Westview 33
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 30
Twin Lakes 66, Cass 45
Union (Dugger) 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 37
Vincennes 46, N. Knox 39
Vincennes Rivet 47, Tecumseh 42
Wapahani 55, Union City 36
Warsaw 46, Concord 29
Washington 56, Boonville 24
Wawasee 36, Plymouth 32
White River Valley 43, N. Daviess 34
Whiteland 62, Franklin 44
Winamac 79, Caston 40
|Bi County Tournament
|Championship
Glenn 43, LaVille 33
|Central Christian Tournament
|Consolation
Indpls Irvington 55, Central Christian 35
|Championship
Greenwood Christian 71, Southside Christian 16
|Culver Academy Tournament
|Third Place
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 59, Culver Academy 41
|Indianapolis Manual Tournament
|First Round
Gary Roosevelt 38, Indpls Manual 19
Indpls Howe 41, Indpls Lighthouse South 20
|Third Place
Gary Roosevelt 38, Indpls Lighthouse South 19
|Championship
Indpls Manual 71, Indpls Howe 28
|Porter County Conference Tournament
|Semifinal
LaCrosse 49, Westville 46, OT
Morgan Twp. 62, Boone Grove 45
|Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament
|Championship
Castle 41, Ev. Memorial 32
|SVC Tournament
|Consolation Final
Momence, Ill. 40, S. Newton 33
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dubois vs. Perry Central, ccd.
Loogootee vs. Linton, ccd.
Shoals vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 22.
