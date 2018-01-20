Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 74, Cowan 40

Andrean 63, Highland 51

Apollo, Ky. 62, Ev. Central 58

Barr-Reeve 44, N. Daviess 24

Batesville 49, Connersville 48

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Edgewood 40

Benton Central 55, N. Newton 31

Bethany Christian 57, Hamilton 43

Bethesda Christian 63, Indiana Math and Science Academy 53

Blackford 66, N. Miami 55

Bloomfield 43, Loogootee 36

Bloomington South 72, Franklin Central 57

Brownstown 54, Brown Co. 33

Carmel 62, Brownsburg 32

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Merrillville 43

Cass 60, Delphi 41

Clarksville 57, Lanesville 47

Clinton Christian 67, Lakeland Christian 57

Clinton Prairie 43, Tri-County 42

Cloverdale 76, Clay City 57

Columbus Christian 62, Cannelton 60

Columbus Christian 60, Delaware Christian 50

Columbus North 66, Indpls Perry Meridian 40

Community Baptist 60, Christian Academy 23

Corydon 64, Charlestown 54

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 78, N. White 45

Daleville 59, Waldron 48

Danville 72, Beech Grove 61

DeKalb 54, Columbia City 48

Delta 56, Hagerstown 38

Dubois 45, Springs Valley 42

E. Central 59, Harrison, Ohio 35

E. Noble 46, Leo 41

Eastern (Greene) 44, S. Knox 38

Eastern Hancock 55, Shenandoah 47

Edinburgh 72, Rising Sun 61

Elkhart Christian 81, S. Bend Career Academy 39

Ev. Bosse 83, Boonville 58

Ev. Day 53, Union Co., Ky. 48

Ev. Mater Dei 61, Gibson Southern 57

Ev. North 74, Northview 71

Faith Christian 61, Carroll (Flora) 49

Floyd Central 69, Madison 36

Forest Park 81, Tecumseh 43

Frankfort 68, Clinton Central 39

Franklin 51, New Palestine 49

Frankton 59, Eastern (Greentown) 39

Ft. Wayne North 71, Elkhart Central 57

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 58, Hammond Science and Tech 54

Greencastle 71, Western Boone 65

Greensburg 77, S. Decatur 26

Greenwood Christian 71, Trinity Lutheran 68

Griffith 64, River Forest 58

Hamilton Hts. 76, Sheridan 61

Hamilton Southeastern 59, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 55

Hammond 86, Hammond Gavit 55

Hammond Noll 68, Whiting 64

Hauser 65, Milan 40

Henryville 60, Borden 37

Huntington North 77, Bellmont 41

Indian Creek 64, Cascade 43

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Decatur Central 49

Indpls Irvington 63, Indpls Herron 59

Indpls Metro 58, Liberty Christian 41

Indpls Roncalli 55, Center Grove 49

Jeffersonville 69, Columbus East 52

Jennings Co. 79, S. Dearborn 59

Knox 48, N. Judson 40

Lafayette Harrison 57, Kokomo 38

Lafayette Jeff 78, Lafayette Catholic 71, OT

Lake Station 70, Hanover Central 68

Lapel 66, Paoli 59

Lawrence North 61, Oak Hill 37

Lawrenceburg 43, Jac-Cen-Del 39

Lebanon 53, Speedway 48

Linton 81, Owen Valley 40

Logansport 48, Noblesville 38

Martinsville 60, Providence Cristo Rey 58

McCutcheon 70, Western 30

Mishawaka Marian 77, Goshen 43

Mitchell 70, Perry Central 64

Monrovia 57, S. Putnam 36

Mooresville 59, Avon 46

Morristown 103, Indpls Lighthouse South 58

Muncie Burris 58, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 52

Muncie Central 61, Indpls N. Central 55

Munster 75, Hobart 35

N. Posey 57, Southridge 52

N. Vermillion 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 50

New Albany 75, Ev. Reitz 50

New Castle 57, Central Christian 39

New Haven 60, Norwell 45

Northridge 63, Elkhart Memorial 55

Oldenburg 73, Union (Modoc) 15

Peru 68, Northwestern 52

Pike Central 47, Washington 39

Pioneer 34, Frontier 31

Princeton 61, Cambridge City 40

Randolph Southern 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 46

Richmond 62, Guerin Catholic 56

S. Bend Washington 52, Valparaiso 46

S. Central (Elizabeth) 64, Rock Creek Academy 62, OT

S. Vermillion 48, Fountain Central 45

Salem 85, N. Harrison 77

Seymour 57, Scottsburg 49

Shelbyville 59, Greenfield 57

Southmont 84, Crawfordsville 76

Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Switzerland Co. 60

Sullivan 84, White River Valley 44

Tell City 56, Crawford Co. 52

Terre Haute North 67, Southport 63

Terre Haute South 80, Bloomington North 54

Tri-West 69, Westfield 59

Triton Central 66, Indpls Lutheran 63

Turkey Run 79, Rockville 72

Union Co. 61, N. Decatur 43

W. Lafayette 77, Twin Lakes 63

W. Vigo 47, Shakamak 22

Wes-Del 87, Anderson Prep Academy 61

Westview 69, Garrett 32

Winamac 69, Caston 24

Winchester 56, Knightstown 41

Yorktown 57, Monroe Central 52

Bi County Tournament Championship

LaVille 52, Oregon-Davis 42

Carmi White County Tournament

Fairfield, Ill. 64, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 69, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27

Culver Academy Tournament Third Place

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46, Hudson WRA, Ohio 44

Culver Academy Tournament Championship

Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 52, Culver Academy 49

Indianapolis City Tournament Semifinal

Indpls Cathedral 65, Indpls Manual 48

Indpls Howe 74, Indpls Tindley 72

Porter County Conference Tournament Semifinal

Morgan Twp. 57, S. Central (Union Mills) 38

Westville 59, Kouts 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Shoals vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 50, Logansport 38

Attica 58, Fountain Central 25

Austin 37, Providence 30

Bedford N. Lawrence 61, Ev. Mater Dei 33

Beech Grove 50, New Castle 41

Bethany Christian 49, Hamilton 10

Bloomington South 52, Indpls HomeSchool 26

Bluffton 41, Heritage 29

Bowman Academy 53, Griffith 27

Brownstown 63, Brown Co. 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 63, S. Bend Adams 37

Corydon 38, Floyd Central 37, OT

Covenant Christian 46, Indpls Attucks 41

Danville 69, N. Montgomery 29

Delphi 41, Seeger 35

Delta 49, Shelbyville 41

Eastbrook 44, Madison-Grant 28

Eastern (Pekin) 42, Silver Creek 32

Edwardsburg, Mich. 39, Mishawaka Marian 35

Elwood 47, Mississinewa 45

Eminence 46, Medora 26

Ev. North 63, Princeton 37

Fishers 59, Avon 52

Franklin Central 58, Terre Haute North 40

Fremont 59, Prairie Hts. 54

Ft. Wayne Concordia 38, Huntington North 24

Gibson Southern 50, Heritage Hills 45

Greencastle 48, Western Boone 43

Greensburg 63, Batesville 45

Guerin Catholic 73, Indpls Herron 21

Hagerstown 50, Muncie Burris 25

Henryville 72, Rock Creek Academy 54

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Center Grove 42

Indpls Irvington 55, Indpls Herron 35

Indpls Lutheran 49, Indpls Scecina 35

Jasper 51, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38

Jay Co. 51, Southern Wells 31

Jeffersonville 65, Warren Central 40

Lafayette Harrison 78, Muncie Central 34

Lafayette Jeff 65, Richmond 49

Lakeland Christian 47, S. Bend Trinity 18

Lakewood Park 43, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 29

LaPorte 76, S. Bend Washington 51

Lawrence North 55, Indpls N. Central 38

Lawrenceburg 54, E. Central 50

Liberty Christian 71, Indpls Metro 30

Loogootee 44, Dubois 31

Lowell 57, Wheeler 39

Madison 48, Columbus East 46, OT

Manchester 61, Peru 46

Marshall, Ill. 41, W. Vigo 23

Monroe Central 72, Blackford 13

N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, N. Vermillion 45

N. Harrison 65, Clarksville 31

N. Judson 50, Knox 48, 2OT

N. Miami 46, Wabash 38

Noblesville 78, Martinsville 71

Northfield 57, Whitko 24

NorthWood 30, Goshen 28

Oak Hill 57, Alexandria 42

Orleans 53, Lanesville 50

Paoli 55, Crawford Co. 53

Pike Central 39, Barr-Reeve 37, OT

Plainfield 41, Cascade 35

Portage 59, Merrillville 40

Rising Sun 50, Southwestern (Hanover) 47, 2OT

Rushville 42, Connersville 39

S. Adams 51, Woodlan 22

S. Central (Elizabeth) 66, New Washington 37

S. Dearborn 46, Northeastern 33

S. Knox 83, Shakamak 31

S. Ripley 69, Milan 39

S. Vermillion 54, Riverton Parke 46

Seymour 59, Scottsburg 51

Southmont 55, Crawfordsville 32

Springs Valley 59, Crothersville 49

Switzerland Co. 60, S. Decatur 35

Tell City 47, N. Posey 45

Terre Haute South 47, Southport 37

Three Rivers, Mich. 42, Westview 33

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Southwood 30

Twin Lakes 66, Cass 45

Union (Dugger) 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 37

Vincennes 46, N. Knox 39

Vincennes Rivet 47, Tecumseh 42

Wapahani 55, Union City 36

Warsaw 46, Concord 29

Washington 56, Boonville 24

Wawasee 36, Plymouth 32

White River Valley 43, N. Daviess 34

Whiteland 62, Franklin 44

Winamac 79, Caston 40

Bi County Tournament Championship

Glenn 43, LaVille 33

Central Christian Tournament Consolation

Indpls Irvington 55, Central Christian 35

Championship

Greenwood Christian 71, Southside Christian 16

Culver Academy Tournament Third Place

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 59, Culver Academy 41

Indianapolis Manual Tournament First Round

Gary Roosevelt 38, Indpls Manual 19

Indpls Howe 41, Indpls Lighthouse South 20

Indpls Manual 75, Gary Roosevelt 27

Third Place

Gary Roosevelt 38, Indpls Lighthouse South 19

Championship

Indpls Manual 71, Indpls Howe 28

Porter County Conference Tournament Semifinal

LaCrosse 49, Westville 46, OT

Morgan Twp. 62, Boone Grove 45

Southern Indiana ConferenceTournament Championship

Castle 41, Ev. Memorial 32

SVC Tournament Consolation Final

Momence, Ill. 40, S. Newton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dubois vs. Perry Central, ccd.

Loogootee vs. Linton, ccd.

Shoals vs. Wood Memorial, ppd. to Jan 22.

