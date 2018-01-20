Knights cruise by Missouri S & T

(Bellarmine University Release )

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Once the uncharacteristic turned to the common, the No. 6 Bellarmine University men's basketball team delivered the expected result.



The Knights shrugged off some early struggles finishing around the rim to build a sizable 43-19 halftime lead and cruised to their 54th straight victory in Knights Hall with an 85-50 thumping of Missouri S&T on Saturday in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.



Sophomore forward Alex Cook scored a career-high 16 points for Bellarmine (17-1, 8-1 GLVC), which dominated in Knights Hall this week in sweeping three games by a minimum of 16 points. Senior guard Jarek Coles registered 15 points — one off his career best — and added five assists. Senior guard Brent Bach chipped in 14 points, and junior forward Chivarsky Corbett contributed 10, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks against shorthanded Missouri S&T (2-15, 0-9).