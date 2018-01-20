Middle Tennessee edges Western Kentucky 66-62

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Nick King scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Middle Tennessee snapped Western Kentucky's seven-game win streak with 66-62 victory on Saturday night.

Giddy Potts added 16 points for the Blue Raiders (14-6, 6-1 Conference USA) and Karl Gamble chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

The lead changed hands five times in the first half before a final 10-3 surge by King and Karl Gamble lifted Middle Tennessee to a 29-22 lead at the break.

Potts opened the second half with a layup, a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to boost the Blue Raiders to 34-24 with 16:01 left. They led the rest of the way though Western Kentucky closed in and a 3-point play by Taveion Hollingsworth cut it to 62-61 with six seconds left before Potts and Tyrik Dixon each made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Dwight Coleby scored 19 points for the Hilltoppers (14-6, 6-1). Justin Johnson added 15 points and nine rebounds and Hollingsworth had 12 points.

