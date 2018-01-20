Witness on truck into playground: “We saw the car flip”

Playground equipment was destroyed by the truck crashing into the playground. (WAVE 3 News)

Witnesses watched a truck speed out of control into the playground, eventually crashing into a tree. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Four ambulances sped to hospitals in downtown Louisville. From a scene viewed best through the eyes of children.

“We heard some big "pow!" so we came over by the street and we looked,” Joshua Fawbush said. “We saw the car flip and go over there.”

Police said the driver of a Ford truck was operating northbound on Oleanda Avenue and for some unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle and struck three juveniles who were playing at the playground of William Harrison Park as well as playground equipment.

Two other injured juvenile victims, who initially went home after the crash, had been struck by debris. Police found them after they returned to the scene.

Witnesses said the man driving the truck was speeding barreled into this playground full of kids.

“It's really sad,” Shannon Hickman-Howard said. “It's emotional because I feel for the families.”

First, the vehicle hit a girl on the swing set.

“I called the cops, and when the cops showed up I was holding her hand and told her it was going to be okay,” Darius Isenhoward, a witness said.

The vehicle, which also had a woman inside, hit another child near a green Merry-Go-Round.

“I was crying yelling, trying to get in contact with everybody that I know,” Desmond Carter, another witness, said.

The vehicle finally stopped moving once it landed on a fence in the park. According to witnesses, a boy was pinned underneath.

“I saw the guy open the door and come out and ask if his wife was okay,” Isenhoward said.

The site was too much for some to handle.

“I started feeling lighted headed so I just sat down,” Fawbush said.

Witnesses said the Ford truck lost control at the dip in the road on Oleanda Avenue. Residents told WAVE 3 News the dip is a consistent problem for those familiar with the area.

“People have to be more, have to pay more attention,” Hickman Howard said. “Someone needs to do something about this dip because these children play at the park all the time, every day.”



