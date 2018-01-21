Trinity to face Doss for boys' L.I.T. championship

.
LOUISVILLE , KY (WAVE)
The Trinity Shamrocks and Doss Dragons won their respective semifinal games on Saturday and will square off for the Boys L.I.T. crown Sunday afternoon at 3:00pm at Manual High School. The Shamrocks topped Butler 53 to 50 in that semifinal, while the Dragons defeated Fern Creek, 65 to 59 in the other semi.
