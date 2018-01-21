Popular polar bear at Louisville Zoo celebrates 7th birthday

A man was found shot inside a truck at the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road.More >>
A man was found shot inside a truck at the 4900 block of Poplar Level Road.More >>
Louisville Zoo's polar bear, Qannik, had her 7th birthday Saturday. Qannik made national news in 2011 when she was found on Alaska's North Slope.More >>
Louisville Zoo's polar bear, Qannik, had her 7th birthday Saturday. Qannik made national news in 2011 when she was found on Alaska's North Slope.More >>
Witnesses said the Ford truck lost control at the dip in the road on Oleanda Avenue. Residents told WAVE 3 News the dip is a consistent problem for those familiar with the area.More >>
Witnesses said the Ford truck lost control at the dip in the road on Oleanda Avenue. Residents told WAVE 3 News the dip is a consistent problem for those familiar with the area.More >>
Juan Elder and Andre Carr founded the nonprofit Tiger Strike Martial Arts Academy in Shively.More >>
Juan Elder and Andre Carr founded the nonprofit Tiger Strike Martial Arts Academy in Shively.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>
Five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park, according to police.More >>