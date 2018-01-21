Popular polar bear at Louisville Zoo celebrates 7th birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Zoo's polar bear, Qannik, celebrated her 7th birthday on Saturday.

Qannik made national news in 2011 when she was found separated from her mother and siblings on Alaska's North Slope.

After some rehabilitation, she ended up in Louisville Metro.

Saturday's occasion was about more than treats and attention. It was also a celebration of her journey, Zoo officials said.

"It's a milestone for her. She is now considered a young adult and the work and the efforts that we go to to maintain in a very happy, healthy, well adjusted state, gets celebrated at the same time we celebrate this birthday," Louisville Zoo spokesperson Jane Anne Franklin said.

Qannik received a birthday cake made out of new toys.

