Gardiner Lane suspect bludgeoned boyfriend to death, police say

Brenda Porter was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police released new information on the woman charged with murder of the corpse found in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood.

The incident occurred Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road, near Assumption and Atherton High Schools.

A dead white man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was discovered in the backyard of the home, LMPD said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said the body was discovered when the 5th Division responded to a welfare check. The welfare check request for came from a crime tip.

The LMPD Homicide Unit arrested Brenda Porter, 56, at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Porter was charged with murder, domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to Public Information Officer Dwight Mitchell.

Under questioning, Porter confessed to assaulting and bludgeoning the victim to death, according to the LMPD.

Police stated that Porter "...intentionally treated the victim's corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities."

The victim's body was wrapped in bedding and a plastic tarp. Porter planned to dispose of the corpse, LMPD said.

The suspect also admitted to tampering with evidence, according to LMPD. She tried to clean up the murder scene to destroy any evidence of the homicide.

Porter and the victim had a romantic relationship and lived together, police said.

The man's corpse was transported to the coroner's office for autopsy to determine the time and manner of death.

Jefferson County Coroner Scott Russ said that the victim's identity would be released after completion of the autopsy, positive identification and notifying next of kin.

Russ said in a statement that in his opinion, foul play was suspected as the cause of death.

Porter is being held at Metro Corrections, according to police.

