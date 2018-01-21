UPDATE: Woman arrested in connection with Gardiner Lane homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in the Gardiner Lane neighborhood.

LMPD arrested Brenda Porter, and charged her with Murder, Domestic Violence, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Abuse of a Corpse, according to a police spokesperson.

This comes after an incident that occurred in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road near High School near Assumption High School and Atherton High School on Sunday morning.

A white man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was found in the back of the home, LMPD said.

No other information was immediately available.

Porter is being held at Metro Corrections, according to police.

