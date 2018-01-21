Ambulance, multiple vehicles collide on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A yellow ambulance carrying at least two patients slammed into two cars with multiple passengers early Sunday morning.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

That crash occurred just before two a.m. at Eastern Parkway and Poplar Level Road.

Officials confirmed that there were injuries in the incident but the condition of those victims are unknown.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.