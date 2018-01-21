POLICE: Louisville man arrested for murder of Jeffersonville woman

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing a murder charge after Jeffersonville Police found a woman shot dead in a home.

Jeffersonville Police say officers were sent to the 1900 block of Viking Court just before 4 a.m. Sunday on the report of a possible homicide.

Once on scene, they found a female, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified as Josephine Amon, 35, of Jeffersonville.

As a part of the investigation in Jeffersonville, LMPD detectives detained Marial M. Wel of Louisville. He was questioned and later charged with Murder.

Wel is currently being held at LMDC.

Police say this is the first homicide in Jeffersonville since 2015.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.