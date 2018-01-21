Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island to reopen amid shutdown

By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Sunday afternoon.
The two sites have been closed due to the federal government shutdown.
The Democratic Cuomo says the sites are vital to the state's tourism industry, so the state will spend about $65,000 per day for the federal employees who operate the sites. He says the revenue gained more than offsets the costs.
He says the state will pay for the duration of the shutdown, and the sites will be open every day.
New York had the same arrangement in 2013, during the last government shutdown.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>