UPDATE: Police investigating after 3 show up at hospital shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene after three people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

St Matthews Police confirm the call came in at 4:34 p.m. of two people shot at the hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane.

Later, authorities located a third person, also with gunshot wounds.

Circumstances surrounding the three victims are unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

