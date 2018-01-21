UPDATE: Police investigating after 3 show up at hospital shot - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police investigating after 3 show up at hospital shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene after three people showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

St Matthews Police confirm the call came in at  4:34 p.m. of two people shot at the hospital in the 4000 block of Dutchmans Lane.

Later, authorities located a third person, also with gunshot wounds.

Circumstances surrounding the three victims are unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

