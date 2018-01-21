Louisville Lyft driver reports violent attack

The Lyft driver was injured when a passenger attacked her, she said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local driver with a popular rideshare company said she was attacked while working early Sunday morning.

The attack happened in the early hours on Sunday at Ellwood and Bardstown Road, according the the driver.

The driver, Deidra Dunn, called the police and received treatment at the hospital, but is now fearful of the activity that makes her money.

"We're just out here trying to make a buck to survive," Dunn said.

Dunn contacted Lyft to report the attack and representatives referred her to the Terms of Services.

The document can be found online and states "We [Lyft] have no control over the quality or safety of the transportation that occurs as a result of the Services."

Dunn has been a Lyft driver for two years and has never left a ride with scrapes and scratches.

"I took this ride not really imagining what was going to happen," Dunn said.

After midnight, Dunn received a ride request to d rop off a group of women on Bardstown Road.

Dunn said three of the women got out at their destination, but one would not leave the front seat.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ 5 kids injured after speeding truck crashes into playground

+ Man suspected in robbery of Lyft driver arraigned

+ Uber used tech tool to shield data from police outside US

"It was normal drunk gibberish and then the passenger started to get out of control and belligerent," Dunn said.

Dunn said she then turned on her cell phone and began recording once the passenger would not get out of the car. She can be heard screaming “Get off of me,” and “Call 911" on the recording.

"It was a matter of trying to keep her back and keep her off of me because she would not stop," Dunn said.

Dunn said the attack happened when she pulled over near Ellwood and Bardstown Road.

The passenger ran away when a stranger passed by on Bardstown Road, according to Dunn.

At that point, Dunn called police.

"There was one police car and then like five other police pulled in," Dunn said.

Representatives at Lyft corporate said they will not disclose any information or comment on their driver that was injured during the alleged attack.

"After last night, I think I am going to take some time before driving again," Dunn said.

Dunn spent Sunday morning in the hospital and after reporting the incident, her driver's account is on hold.

"I don't think people consider that stuff we deal with,” Dunn said. “This experience will not go away and I'm going to be paranoid.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.