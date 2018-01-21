Louisville takes their first loss

A.J. Alix made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:04 remaining and Nicole Ekhomu added a free throw with 7.8 seconds left, helping No. 12 Florida State hand No. 2 Louisville its first loss of the season, 50-49 Sunday.

The Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 22-9 after the first quarter before rallying, taking their first lead at 37-36 in the third quarter. They won despite shooting just 28 percent overall.

Arica Carter's 3-pointer put Louisville (20-1, 6-1) ahead with 1:54 to go. Alix answered from long range, then Ekhomu made the second of two from the line.

Louisville missed one shot and committed two turnovers in the final 30 seconds before Myisha Hines-Allen hit a layup as time ran out.

Hines-Allen finished with 13. The Cardinals made just 7 of 30 shots after halftime.

Shakayla Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Imani Wright scored 10 points for Florida State. The Seminoles have won four in a row and eight of nine.

