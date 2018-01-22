Hundreds march in Louisville Women's Rally

Howard was charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful imprisonment, according to KSP.More >>
Howard was charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful imprisonment, according to KSP.More >>
Women's marches were held across the country over the weekend, from California to DC.More >>
Women's marches were held across the country over the weekend, from California to DC.More >>
On Sunday, former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Richard Gibbs called the Facebook comments made by Todd Shaw a setback for the police department and for the city.More >>
On Sunday, former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Richard Gibbs called the Facebook comments made by Todd Shaw a setback for the police department and for the city.More >>
Police say this is the first homicide in Jeffersonville since 2015.More >>
Police say this is the first homicide in Jeffersonville since 2015.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the body was discovered when the 5th Division responded to a welfare check.More >>
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the body was discovered when the 5th Division responded to a welfare check.More >>