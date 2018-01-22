Hundreds march in Louisville Women's Rally

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A monumental moment happened in Louisville on Sunday.

Hundreds of women and allies flooded the streets of downtown for the Louisville Women's Rally, marking one year since the Women's March on Washington.

Speakers inspired those in attendance by sharing their journeys.

One of those was Judith Faulkner from the Fairness Campaign, who shared her experience from her first march decades ago.

"We were less radical than we are now. We were less multicultural than we are now. But we marched. We made progress. And right now we're standing in a time when every single thing that we have fought for can be yanked right from under us if we don't do what we need to do," activist Judith Faulkner said.

Women's marches were held across the country over the weekend, from California to DC.

