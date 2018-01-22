Former LMPD officer: Shaw's comments setback for police, city

Former police officer Richard Gibbs said Shaw's comments were a setback for the police department and the city. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Racist statements made by the former Assistant Police Chief of Prospect, Todd Shaw, have opened wounds.

On Sunday, former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Richard Gibbs called the Facebook comments made by Todd Shaw a setback for the police department and for the city.

"This is not the whole police department. It's not, I don't think, the ideology of the police department," Gibbs said. "These are individuals that have slipped through the cracks. And for some reason they have been able to maintain their position."

Gibbs recalled hearing racists jokes made before.

He said the department should pay closer attention and open a dialogue with the community.

Gibbs worked in the second division of the LMPD, and then the LMPD Canine Unit.

He knew Shaw and said he was polite and friendly.

Gibbs and community activist Christopher 2X plan to host a discussion on racism and the relationship with police on February 13 for African American History month. It will be held at 6:30 at the Chestnut Street YMCA.

