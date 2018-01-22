4th person arrested in connection with Grayson Co. toolbox murder

Melanie Howard was charged with murder and kidnapping in connection with the murder of Mackall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police charged a fourth person in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Tromain Mackall, authorities said.

Mackall was found dead in a toolbox in August 2016. His body was found floating down a creek in Grayson County.

Police arrested 59-year-old Melanie Howard of Falls Rough, KY, on Friday, January 19.

Howard was charged with murder, kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful imprisonment, according to KSP.

Four people have now been charged - Howard and three others - in connection with Mackall's death. All are facing numerous charges, including murder and kidnapping.

Howard is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center in Leitchfield, KY, without bond, police said.

KSP was assisted by Clarkson City Police Department in locating and arresting Howard.

