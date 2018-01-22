Vote today for Krispy Kreme's new flavor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Krispy Kreme is going to introduce a new flavor and you have the opportunity to help decide what it is.

You can choose from blueberry, caramel, lemon and maple.

Go to krispykreme.com and vote by the end of the day on Tuesday. The winner will be announced on Thursday.

