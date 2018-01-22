Dog found sleeping on trash bags up for adoption

The temperatures were in the teens when they discovered Whiskey, who had no collar and was underweight. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A dog found sleeping on trash bags, trying to stay warm is now up for adoption.

The 1-year-old dog, named Whiskey, was found Jan. 14 near Maker’s Mark Distillery by a couple from the St. Louis area who was visiting the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The temperatures were in the teens when they discovered Whiskey, who had no collar and was underweight. The couple put him in the car and took him to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Whiskey was given an exam and has been receiving care and nutrition at the shelter for a week. Now, he is ready to find his forever home.

According to KHS, Whiskey loves to cuddle and go for walks. He also enjoys trying to get into trash bins – perhaps because that is the only food he had.

For more information on how to adopt Whiskey

