Man charged with DUI, wanton endangerment after truck injures children on playground

Witnesses watched a truck speed out of control into the playground, eventually crashing into a tree. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Five children were hurt and playground equipment was destroyed when the truck crashed into the park. (WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been charged with DUI and several counts of wanton endangerment after police say he drove into William Harrison Park, injuring five children.

According to police, U.S. Marshals arrested William Osborne after he fled Kentucky to Indiana, then to Ft. Myers, Florida.

Osborne is also charged with criminal mischief, assault, persistent felony offender and DUI.

Emergency services were called around 3:30 p.m. to that wreck near the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue on January 20.

Louisville Metro police said the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control for unknown reasons and struck three children playing on the playground. Two more children suffered minor injuries when flying debris hit them.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 5 kids injured after speeding truck crashes into playground

All five children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.

"You know the truck was rolled over my son and the police had to rock the truck to get him out from beneath it," Charles Dansby told us.

His son, Ja'Heim Dansby, 7, is recovering from a broken leg.

While all the children are expected to recover, their parents think they should never have been hit in the first place.

"This park is just coming alive again and it should be a vibrant place for our neighborhood," Maria Utley said.

Utley is on the Taylor-Berry Neighborhood association and says the park was recently renovated in the summer of 2017. The day after the truck lost control, she began the steps to request a speed hump near the park.

"We want the safety implemented and for people to use the park and feel safe," Utley said.

She needs signatures to start a speed hump investigation. There is a dip in the road and Utley says speeding has been an issue around the park.

"It's not like Ja'Heim was in the street," Dansby said. "He was in the playground."

Dansby is frustrated with the driver.

On Monday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell could not answer if the driver faces charges, or what actually caused the crash.

Utley says the neighborhood association is collecting donations for the families affected and needs help locating all of them.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools would not confirm if the injured children are students of the district. Allison Martin, a JCPS spokeswoman, says for children who witnessed the account, there are guidance counselors at every school who are available to talk with them, and with any students on everyday issues they may be experiencing.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ AUDIO: Former LMPD detective admits to sexual abuse of daughter

+ Man arrested in Texas for murder of 2 Louisville men near Bowman Field

+ Louisville man arrested for murder of Jeffersonville woman

The crash also severely damaged the playground equipment at William Harrison Park. The equipment was new, and part of that 2017 renovation.

Metro Parks officials say damaged equipment will be replaced within a month.

Dansby says it will be just in time for his son to play again.

"I wouldn't want to deprive him of going to a park, things happen in this world and we never think it will be our kids," Dansby said.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.