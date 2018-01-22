Neighbors call for change after truck crash injures children on playground

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After five children were injured on Saturday when a truck drove into a playground at William Harrison Park community members are initiating change.

Emergency services were called around 3:30 p.m. to a wreck near the 3200 block of Oleanda Avenue. Louisville Metro police said the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control for unknown reasons and struck three children playing on the playground. Two more children suffered minor injuries after flying debris hit them. All five children were taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 5 kids injured after speeding truck crashes into playground

The incident has disturbed many who live on Oleanda Avenue. There has been an outcry for speed bumps that they say were needed long ago.

Maria Utley is a part of the Taylor-Berry Neighborhood Association and is starting the process to install speed bumps. Utley is also collecting donations for the families affected and needs help locating the families.

Officials with the Jefferson County Public Schools would not confirm if the injured children are students of the district. Allison Martin, a JCPS spokeswoman, says for children who witnessed the account there are guidance counselors at every school who are available to talk with students on everyday issues they may be experiencing.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville man arrested for murder of Jeffersonville woman

+ 4th person arrested in connection with toolbox murder

+ Louisville Lyft driver reports violent attack

The crash also severely damaged the playground equipment at William Harrison Park. The equipment was new and part of a renovation that took place this past summer.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident. Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell could not provide an update on the driver or if they will face charges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.