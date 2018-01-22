Wellbrooke Drive murder victim identified, suspect released on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman charged with murder after the body of her live-in boyfriend was found in the backyard of their home has been placed on house arrest after making her first court appearance.

A not guilty plea was entered for Brenda Joyce Porter, 56, who made her first appearance in court Monday morning. After speaking to several of her family members, Judge Sean Delahanty placed Porter into the Home Incarceration Program.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Wellbrooke Road off Gardiner Lane, where they found the body of David A. Burch, 69, in the backyard of the couple's home wrapped in bedding and a plastic tarp. Detectives said Porter was attempting to dispose of the body and admitted that she attempted to clean up the crime scene.

A number of Porter's family members were in the gallery at Louisville Metro Corrections for her arraignment. They called her a "good person" and are trying to figure out what lead to Burch's death.

"You know, everybody has their issues," said Sherika Dockery, Porter's niece. "Every family has their problems, but you know we're here to support her and something had to happen for this to happen, you know? This isn't something that she would randomly do. So we're trying to figure out ourselves what happened cause we don't really know."

