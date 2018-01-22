Woman says ex-boyfriend's brutal abuse is 'daily occurrence'

Shawn Jones faces an attempted murder charge, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after he allegedly beat and choked his former live-in girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

Shawn Jones, 42, got into an argument with the woman back in November, according to his arrest report. The argument led to a physical confrontation, during which he allegedly struck the woman repeatedly.

Jones then "began kicking victim in her head, ribs and throughout her body," the arrest report continued. He's also accused of pulling the woman's hair and smacking her in the face several times.

At one point, Jones strangled the victim until she lost consciousness, the report said. The woman told responding officers that her body went limp and numb, "everything went black" and she later woke up confused. Throughout the attack, Jones allegedly told her he was going to kill her.

The victim told police the abuse is a daily occurrence, adding that she is fearful of Jones. He now faces an attempted murder charge, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.

