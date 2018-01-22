LISTEN: Rand Paul 911 assault call released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 911 call that followed the bizarre assault on U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was just released Monday.

Approximately 75 seconds long, the call includes Paul telling the dispatcher, "I was assaulted by my neighbor. It's not a life-and-death thing but I'd like to have a police car come by."

Paul was assaulted while doing yardwork at his home in Bowling Green, Ky., back in November. He suffered several broken ribs and other minor injuries.

His neighbor, Rene Boucher, has agreed to plead guilty in the case.

