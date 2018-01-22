Police: Armed man robs Family Dollar

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An armed man who police said robbed a store was caught shortly after.

Ronald Jeffries, 19, went into the Family Dollar, located at 3277 Taylor Boulevard, on Jan. 20 and approached the counter, according to an arrest report.

Jeffries indicated he had a weapon and demanded cash, according to an arrest report. Once he received the cash he took off on foot.

Officers canvassed the area and found Jeffries nearby with a glock and the business cash.

Jeffries was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.

